From our files | Doug Harrison was the first baby born in 1968

90 Years Ago, Jan. 13, 1928

The Cowley Progress

The production of honey per colony of bees in Wyoming is more than twice that of the average for the United States as a whole, reports C.L. Corkins, secretary of the Wyoming Bee Keepers Association.

75 Years Ago, Jan. 14, 1943

The Lovell Chronicle

Don Evert, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Evert of Lovell, has been making an unusual record at the University of Wyoming. It was revealed this week that Don has been making straight one grades on a total of seven subjects totaling 20½ hours. His subjects are chemistry, physicalas, mathematics, electrical engineering, physical education, physics and drawing. His record was made during the fall quarter.

50 Years Ago, Jan. 11, 1968

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: Lovell’s first baby of the year wasn’t in any rush to get here, but he finally arrived at 6:12 a.m. Jan. 7. His proud parents are Mr. and Mrs. Bill Harrison and the 6 lb., 10 oz. boy is their first child. They will name the lad Douglas Scott. The Harrisons are making their home in Laramie while he attends the University of Wyoming. Fortunately, the baby’s arrival came before his father had to leave for school Monday.

25 Years Ago, Jan. 14, 1993

The Lovell Chronicle

Private Ralph Fink was sworn in as the Lovell National Guard service battery’s newest recruit by his uncle Cw2 Rich Fink. The ceremony took place during weekend drill Saturday in Lovell.

Elaine Harvey of Lovell was one of three Northwest College students to receive a $600 scholarship from the Scottish Rite Foundation for the 1992-93 year. Harvey is an elementary education major.