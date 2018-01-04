Fuller earns Eagle Scout

Jared Theodore Fuller, a member of Boy Scout Troop 3038 in Cowley, earned his Eagle Scout rank on

Sept. 7, 2017, and was recently honored for this achievement at a joint Court of Honor held on Dec. 17.

Jared has been an active scout since he was 8 years old, and first earned all of the ranks of Cub Scouts, including the Arrow of Light. As a Boy Scout, Jared has been very active in his troop and has served in numerous leadership roles. He had the opportunity to attend Camp Buffalo Bill several times, and helped his team win the prestigious North Fork Challenge. He personally became archery champion, winning the camp’s Golden Arrow Award. Jared traveled with a troop from Powell to Many Point Boy Scout Camp in Minnesota.

For his eagle project, Jared built chaise lounge chairs for use at the Cowley town pool. As a lifeguard at the pool, he saw a need for places for patrons to lie in the sun and rest as they enjoyed the pool. His project was completed last year, and swimmers enjoyed the chairs this past summer.

Jared is currently a senior at Rocky Mountain High School and swims for the Powell Panthers. He is the son of Ross and Wendy Fuller, and the grandson of Dustin and Barbara Fuller of Worland and Rene (deceased) and Audrey Nelson, formerly of Holliday, Utah.