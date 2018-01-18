Jan. 25, 1953 – Jan. 2, 2018

A memorial service was held in Denver for Gary Cyril Van Lake on Jan. 13, 2018. He died at his home with his family at his side on Jan. 2.

Gary was born Jan. 25, 1953, and grew up in Frannie, attended grade school there and graduated from Deaver High School.

He moved to Denver for rehabilitation and to continue his education. It was there he met Beverly Moyer, who became his wife. In the following years they welcomed two daughters to complete their family.

Gary had a productive life. He advocated and worked for accessibility for the handicapped nationwide. His two degrees led him to be an expert on the computer, and this became his vocation.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, his father, Jack Van Lake, and great-niece Aliyah Romero. He is survived by his daughters Wendi (Mark) Vakoc and Brittany (Robert) Sorenson; two lovely grandchildren, Cora and Macy Vakoc, who knew him as “Ho Pa”; mother Shirley Van Lake; sisters Connie (Jim) Gill and Jacque (Terry) Bly; brothers William (Lori) Van Lake and Terry (Jenifer) Van Lake. Gary had a host of nieces and nephews who attended his memorial.

His heart never left Wyoming. He was a Wyoming Cowboy, Nebraska Husker and Denver Bronco fan. Gary will be greatly missed by his extended family.

Interment will be at a later date.

