Dec. 2, 1919 – Jan. 12, 2018

Glen Leroy Harvey, age 98, was born on Dec. 2, 1919, in Cowley to Luther James Harvey and Julia Myrtle Gutke. Glen was the third of nine boys and one girl.

Growing up in Cowley was adventuresome, and in addition to eight brothers, he had many good friends. He attended the Big Horn Academy before venturing out to big jobs and making his way in the world.

Glen was in the Army Air Corps from 1941-1945 during World War II, where he received the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with a Bronze Star. Upon his return, he worked road construction and then married Christine Carpenter Kyser on Feb. 18, 1949. Glen worked as the construction superintendent for Taggart Construction in Cody and Taggart’s WMK Cement in Las Vegas.

Glen was an accomplished artist, most of which was self-taught. He followed Bob Ross on PBS and painted happy little trees right along. He later took up wood carving and participated in groups in Yuma, Ariz., where he spent many winters, Cody and in his shop in Byron. He loved to try new birds and animals and generously donated his work for fundraisers.

Glen died on Jan. 12, 2018, in Lovell of natural causes. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife and siblings Wilber, Fred (Virginia), Cal, Clyde (Sophie), Edward, Don (Marlene), Melvel and Leila (Don) Johnson.

Glen is survived by his brother Pete, step-son Tom Kysar, three grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 18, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. in the Byron LDS Chapel. Interment will take place at the Cowley Cemetery with military honors.

