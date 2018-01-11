May 3, 1977 – Dec. 22, 2017

On Dec. 22, 2017, Michael Myron Meek, 40, died surrounded by family. He was born on May 3, 1977, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to John and Donna Meek. He grew up in Hoytsville, Utah, and was active in many sports and excelled in all he did. He attended USU, where he was a member of the Air Force ROTC.

Upon graduation from USU, Michael became a commissioned officer with the U.S. Air Force. During his career, he was stationed in Hawaii, Turkey, Idaho, Virginia and Texas. He also served his country in Afghanistan.

He was a great leader and mentor. He loved many people and made friends easily. He had a kind heart and a giving soul. He loved the outdoors and his country, but most of all he loved his family and friends. Michael will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his children Alpcan and Iris Meek, San Antonio, Texas; mother Donna Hansen of Murray, Utah; siblings Becky (Todd) Geary of Henefer, Utah, Marjorie (Phil) Ovard of Henefer, John (Larinda) Meek of Henefer, Theodore (Jessica) Meek of Tehachapi, Calif., and Lori (Andy) Metcalf of Murray, Utah. Michael was preceded in death by his fathers John Clark Meek and Richard B. Hansen, mother Drue Meek and brother Thomas Meek.

A memorial service was held on Jan. 6, 2018, at the LDS Chapel in Henefer, Utah, at 10:30 a.m.

