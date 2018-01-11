May 12, 1930 – Jan. 4, 2018

Orvin Ray Huseby, 87, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at 5 a.m. He was born on May 12, 1930, in Circle, Mont., to Elvin and Mable Huseby.

He was raised on the family homestead west of Circle with seven brothers and four sisters. After graduating from Circle High School, he attended Montana State University for a short time.

As a young man, he would ride horseback 35 miles across country to the Drewry ranch to court his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Barbara Jean Drewry. Later, he would say, “It’s a long way to ride a horse to see a girl, but it was worth it.” They were married on April 23, 1950, in Circle.

He and Barbara started ranching at Weldon, then moved to Kalispell in 1958. Over the years, he worked in the dairy industry at Kalispell, Ellensburg, Wash., Spokane, Wash., and Billings, where he retired in 1999.

Orvin and Barbara raised six sons. He exemplified a strong work ethic for his sons, as well as a strong faith in the Lord. He modeled a life of patience and love as he cared for Barbara at their home during her struggle with Alzheimer’s disease the last years of her life.

Orvin was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara Jean Huseby, his father and mother, Elvin and Mable Huseby, brothers Gene, Ivan, James, Raymond and Norman Huseby, his sister Marcia Bates, two granddaughters, Wendy and Honey Joy Huseby, and one grandson, Shane Huseby.

Orvin is survived by six sons, Clyde (Linda) Huseby of Pocatello, Idaho, Arn (Connie) Huseby of Miles City, Thad (Rebecca) Huseby of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Thayne (Teresa) Huseby of Glendo, Wyo., Bruce (Linda) Huseby of Spokane and Blaine (Tammi) Huseby of Cowley; two brothers, Cedric Huseby of Ewan, Wash., and Kendall Huseby of Yakima; three sisters, Karen Larson of Helena, Mont., Betty Kirschten of Ellensburg, Wash., and Elaine Jonas of Terry, Mont.; 13 grandchildren, more than 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Many thanks to the staff at New Horizon Care Center for taking such good care of Orvin.

Services will be held at the Bible Church at 56 E. Main St. in Lovell on Friday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. Graveside service will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Circle on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m.

