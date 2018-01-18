Panther swimmers win Worland Invite

Four local swimmers helped the Powell Panther boys swimming team get past Lander to win the Worland Invitational Saturday.

As a team, Powell won the meet with 274.5 points, just one point ahead of Lander with 273.5.

In individual results, Lovell High School senior Hudson Wilkerson won the one-meter dive with a score of 266.4 points and placed eighth in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming in at 25.71 seconds. He also competed on the 200-yard medley relay “A” team that placed second in the event with a time of 1:50.98 and on the 200-yard freestyle relay “A” team that placed third with a time of 1:41.69.

LHS senior Dillinger Wilkerson placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:11.98, and eighth in the 200 individual medley, finishing the event in 2:28.68. He also competed on the 400 freestyle relay “A” team that placed fourth in the event with a time of 3:51.32 and on the 200 freestyle relay “A” team with Hudson Wilkerson.

Rocky Mountain High School sophomore Richard Spann won the 100 backstroke, swimming in at 58.27 seconds, and placed second in the 200 individual medley, finishing the event in 2:16.11. He also competed on the 200-medley relay “A” team with Fuller and Hudson Wilkerson and on the 400 freestyle relay “A” team with Fuller and Dillinger Wilkerson.

RMHS senior Jared Fuller placed fifth in the 100 backstroke, recording a time of 1:03.9, and eighth in the 200 free, swimming in at 2:13.27. He also competed on the 400 free relay “A” team with Dillinger Wilkerson and on the 200-medley relay “A” team with Hudson Wilkerson.

Worland triangular

Tuesday, the Panthers traveled to Worland for a triangular meet.

Hudson Wilkerson won the one-meter dive with a score of 264.25 points and placed second in the 100 free, finishing the event in 1:03.56. He also competed in the 200 free relay “A” team that won the event with a time of 1:48.91 and on the 400 free relay “B” team that placed fourth with a time of 5:24.71.

Dillinger Wilkerson placed third in the 200 free, swimming in at 2:11.98, and placed sixth in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall in 1:11.69. He also competed on the 200-medley relay “A” team that placed third in the event and on the 200 free relay “A” team with Hudson Wilkerson.

Spann won the 100 butterfly, recording a time of 1:02.62, and the 500 free, finishing the event in 6:04.41. He also competed on the 400 free relay “A” team that won the event with a time of 3:51.63 and on the 200-medley relay “A” team with Dillinger Wilkerson.

Fuller placed second in the 50 free, swimming in at 25.89 seconds, and second in the 100 breaststroke, recording a time of 1:14.57. He also competed on the 200 free relay “A” team with Dillinger and Hudson Wilkerson and on the 200-medley relay “A” team with Dillinger Wilkerson and Spann.

The Panthers have a busy week of swimming ahead of them starting with a triangular meet Friday in Cody at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Powell will attend the Lander Invitational with swimming scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, the Panthers will host a dual meet with Cody at 5 p.m.

By Sam Smith