May 21, 1958 – Dec. 28, 2017

Phyllis Gaynell Herren, 59, of Lovell died Dec. 28, 2017, at North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell. She was born May 21, 1958, in Brush, Colo., to Forrest Thomas Bacon and Phyllis Maxine Doyle.

Phyllis moved from Craig, Colo., to Lovell six years ago. She married Keith A. Herren. She drove truck for her profession.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Elmer Humphrey, her daughter Melinda Sampley, brothers Thane Bacon, Marshal Bacon and Richard Bacon and sister Sondra Dobner.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Keith A. Herren of Lovell, sons Timmy Sampley of Lovell, Travis (Crissi) Sampley of Rock Springs and Jacob Sampley of Craig, step-son Kenneth Herren of Lovell, step-daughter Jessica Bledsoe of Billings, brother Elmer Humphrey Jr. of St. George, Utah, sister Teresa Crouse of Craig and eight grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.haskellfuneralhome.com.

