Though small in numbers, Grizzly grapplers riding high

The small but mighty Rocky Mountain High School wrestling squad has some outstanding wrestlers who won numerous matches in dual match action over the weekend.

There just aren’t enough of them.

The Grizz, four members strong, joined with Greybull/Riverside and Lovell for the traditional Big Horn County triangular Friday night in Greybull, but with the low numbers for both Rocky and G/R, only a series of matches were held, rather than team duals, but some wrestlers got to wrestle multiple matches.

Saturday, the Grizz attended the Zach Parish Memorial Duals in Shoshoni and merged with the host team.

Greybull triangular

Tonka Lytle, Wyatt Horrocks, Dylan Langston and Nathan Hatch traveled to Greybull Friday.

“It was a hodgepodge,” coach Daniel Robertson said. “Everyone just matched up and wrestled kids by weight. There were only 10 matches.”

Against Lovell, Tonka Lytle lost by a pin to Alex Nicholson in 3:40 at 126 pounds, but Langston pinned Logan Nunn at 152 pounds in 22 seconds.

“It was Dylan’s first match of the year,” Robertson said. “Logan didn’t know what hit him. Dylan is a (physical) specimen. He’s tough as nails.”

Horrocks went 1-1 Friday night at 160 pounds and won the first match of his high school career when he crushed Shawn Erhart of G/R 20-3.

“He did a real good job; he’s coming along really well,” Robertson said. “He lost to Garay (of Greybull) 9-3, but that kid’s a quality opponent and Wyatt went the whole match with him.

“Wyatt is a senior and is already an all-state athlete, so he doesn’t fold. As far as beginners go, he has that advantage.”

Hatch went 2-0 at 170 in his first two matches of the season.

“He looked really good, though he looked a little green,” Robertson said. “He beat Kerry Powell (Lovell) 13-2, but it was a sloppy 13. He has to remember how to finish pinning combinations.”

Hatch also beat Greybull’s Tate Clutter, pinning him in 1:24.

“He took him down right to his back, and that was the end of it,” Robertson said.

Shoshoni duals

Joining with the Wranglers Saturday, Rocky’s four wrestlers, this time Tonka Lytle, Travis Lytle, Horrocks and Hatch, wrestled to an 18-2 record in five matches against the Big Piney JVs, Pinedale, Wyoming Indian/Greybull/Riverside, Lovell and the Big Piney number one team.

Tonka Lytle wrestled up at 132 pounds Saturday, the coach noted.

Horrocks went 3-2 Saturday. Everyone else went undefeated.

Against the Big Piney JVs, Tonka Lytle won by a pin in 3:17, and Travis Lytle pinned an extra Shoshoni wrestler in 1:43 at 138 pounds. Horrocks pinned his man in 5:56.

“Wyatt was down 13-6 and reversed the kid to his back and pinned him,” Robertson said. “He was in way better condition. The kid was sucking air, and Wyatt had just a little bit extra.”

Hatch won by forfeit.

The Grizz won all four matches against Pinedale. Tonka won 18-1, Travis 7-3. Horrocks pinned his man in 56 seconds, Hatch in 48 seconds. They went 3-1 against the Chiefs/Buffs combo team. Tonka won 14-2 and Travis on a pin in 1:33. Horrocks lost to Garay of Greybull in 18 seconds and Hatch pinned Clutter in 1:26.

“Wyoming Indian is looking up. They’re getting better and better,” Robertson said.

The Grizz went 4-0 against Lovell with three pins. Tonka pinned a fill-in Wind River wrestler in 19 seconds, Travis pinned Jared Wilkerson in 19 seconds, Horrocks beat Nunn 19-12 and Hatch pinned a Wyoming Indian fill-in in 19 seconds.

Finally, the Grizz went 3-1 against Big Piney number one. Tonka Lytle pinned his opponent in 21 seconds, and Travis Lytle won by fall in 3:30.

“That was a hard match,” Robertson said of the Travis Lytle win. “He was down 6-5 and got a takedown to his back.”

Horrocks was pinned in 36 seconds, and Hatch pinned his man in 1:11.

“They did well,” Robertson said. “Things are looking up and going pretty well for us. Once we get everyone together we’ll be pretty formidable – for five weight classes.”

The Grizz will travel to Pavillion this weekend for the Don Runner Invitational, which Robertson called “kind of a 2A pre-state meet.” Action is scheduled to begin at noon Friday and continue at 9 a.m. Saturday at Wind River High School.

By David Peck