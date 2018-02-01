April 10, 1946 – Jan. 24, 2018

Lana Rene Sessions died at the young age of 71 after battling Parkinson’s and dementia for four years. She died on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at her home in Nampa, Idaho. Lana was born April 10, 1946, in Sioux City, Iowa, to James Dustin and Alice Tucker. She had one brother, David.

She grew up in Lovell, where she attended grade school and high school. She went on to attend the University of Montana. While at the University of Montana, she met Stanley Ray Sessions. They became engaged in December of 1964 at the “Campus Rock.” They were married Dec. 18, 1965. Lana also attended Cal State-Fullerton in California and later received her B.A. Degree in marketing at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

Lana and her mother owned and operated “Alice’s Fabrics” in Nampa for more than 20 years. She took one year off to teach at NNU.

Lana won many awards during her career including the Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Club, sewing and quilting shows, Christmas Tree shows, Toast Mistress Club (for which she served as president for a time), and the Christian Women’s Club. Lana and her husband, Stan, raised quarter horses and raced them on tracks in California, Washington, Oregon and Boise, Idaho, (and other tracks in Idaho) for more than 20 years.

Lana was a very giving and caring person and was known for her great personality and sense of humor. She was a great cook and loved to have big dinners. Her favorite was turkey dinner and would cook it all year round. She also loved to travel with family and friends. She went on six cruises and two trips to Hawaii.

Lana was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her husband, Stan; her children Sally (Byron) Hardy and Spencer Sessions; grandchildren Tyson, Dylan and Ella; and her mother, Alice. Her father preceded her in death.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the LDS Church in Nampa, with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Byron Cemetery in Byron. Zeyer Funeral Chapel in Nampa is handling the arrangements. To contact the funeral home call 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.

Lana will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101