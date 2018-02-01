Oct.1, 1939 – Jan. 25, 2018

Parthena Ellavena Mayes Thompson was born on Oct.1, 1939, in Deer Lodge, Tenn. She was the oldest of five children of Selescus “Leck” and Neva Hoover Mayes. She died in Billings on Jan. 25, 2018, at the age of 78.

When she was 7 years old, the family moved to Lovell, where Parthena attended grade school and graduated from Lovell High School in 1957. After she graduated she attended beauty college in Ogden, Utah. After graduation from beauty college, she returned to Lovell and owned and operated her own beauty shop called Parthena’s Beauty Salon.

When she closed her shop, she worked at the Rose Bowl Cafe and was loved by all the customers who frequented the cafe. She was known for her beautiful smile and loving, friendly attitude. She also had a day care business, where she cared for and was loved by many Lovell children.

Parthena and Calvin Lowe Thompson were married on Nov. 1, 1960, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Doyal.

She is survived by her husband Calvin Lowe Thompson, sisters Selena Du Lac of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Meva Lee Cox of Casper, brother Daniel Mayes of Midwest, Wyo., sister-in-law Amy Jacob Mayes of Riverton, sons Max of Seattle and Dennis (Cara) of Lovell and daughter Lynette (Tony) Frost of Cowley.

She is also survived by grandchildren Jessica Thompson (Saul) Angulo, Rachel Frost, Taylor Frost, Stepfanie Thompson, Jamond Thompson, Mikayla Thompson, Brady Thompson, Caden Zeller, Chasnee Zeller, Chareasa Zeller and Carstyn Fowler, great-grandchildren Isabella Thompson, Ivery Angulo and Rennan Moss and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by all but remembered for her kindness, her love and her compassion for others.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center in Lovell. Viewing/visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Lovell Cemetery.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101