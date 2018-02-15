Wilkerson wins one-meter dive at 3A conference meet

The Powell Panther boy swimming team took second place at the 3A West Conference Swimming and Diving Meet Feb. 2-3, in Kemmerer.

The team scored 238 points at the meet, 60.5 points behind regional champion Lander and 60.5 points ahead of Lyman.

In individual results, Lovell High School senior Hudson Wilkerson continued to find success in the one-meter dive as he won the regional meet with 450.3 points and earn All-Conference honors. He placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming in at 29.05 seconds. He also competed on the 200-yard medley relay “B” team that finished the event with a time of 2:20.69, and on the 200-yard freestyle relay “A” team that placed fourth in the event with a time of 1:50.17.

LHS senior Dillinger Wilkerson placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:16.77, and placed seventh in the 100 free, recording a time of 1:02.25. He competed on the 200-yard medley relay “A” team that placed second in the event with a time of 1:57.16 and on the 200 free relay “A” team with Hudson Wilkerson.

Rocky Mountain sophomore Richard Spann placed second in the 200 IM, swimming in at 2:31.04, and placed third in the 100 backstroke, finishing the event in 1:04.77. He also competed on the 200-yard medley relay “A” team with Dillinger Wilkerson and on the 200 free relay “A” team with Dillinger and Hudson Wilkerson. Spann also earned All-Conference honors.

RMHS senior Jared Fuller placed third in the 200 IM, swimming in at 2:33.29, and sixth in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall in 1:10.74. He also competed on the 200-medley relay “A” team with Spann and Dillinger Wilkerson.

Spann, Fuller and Dillinger Wilkerson also earned All-Conference honors for being on the relay team.

The Panthers will now compete at the 3A State Swimming and Diving Meet today (Thursday)and Friday in Laramie.

By Sam Smith