Arman B. Netherton

Jan. 8, 1951 – March 9, 2018

Arman Burgess Netherton, 67, of Fort Smith, Ark., died Friday, March 9, 2018. He was born Jan. 8, 1951, in Lovell to the late Joe and Lillie (Burgess) Netherton.

He was a retired master mechanic from International Paper and was an Army veteran.

His parents and five brothers, Bob, Matt, Oscar, Norman and Arlis Netherton, preceded him in death. Arman has three living siblings out of eight, David Netherton of Powell, Dean Netherton of Sheridan and Lillian Moore of Granbury, Texas.

Arman loved his children and grandchildren very much. He and his wife Sheri were soulmates.

Arman loved to fish and hunt, and he enjoyed trips to different places. His favorite was the Big Horn Mountains in Wyoming.

He also knew our Lord and Savior for the past two years. He is now in peace with a completely new body in Heaven.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 14, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial to follow at Fort Smith National Cemetery with military honors, both under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101