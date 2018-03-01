Sept. 7, 1917 – Feb. 22, 2018

Brownie J Brown was born Sept. 7, 1917, to George Little Brown and Naomi Virginia Johnson Brown in Lovell. He died at the age of 100 years and 6 months in Lovell on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Brownie was married to Mae Welch Brown for almost 50 years and to Leta Tucker Brown for 25 years. He lived in Lovell most of his life. He was a dairy farmer and loved being outside. He said his hobby was his work. He loved sports and was a great athlete and a super fan of all sports.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many leadership positions.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his eternal companion Mae.

He is survived by four children, Jay, Linda, Lane and Karen, 26 grandchildren, 96 great-grandchildren and 32 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. in the Lovell LDS Church. Burial followed in the Lovell Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.haskellfuneralhome.com.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101