From our files | New rose varieties to Lovell in 1943

90 Years Ago,

March 31, 1928

The Cowley Progress

Bert Marchant connected up the blacksmith shop yesterday with electric juice, next to The Progress printer, and now has one of the best equipped shops in the Basin. It all runs by electricity, except possibly the horseshoeing part of it and perhaps in time he’ll find a way to pull that stunt by power from the dynamo.

75 Years Ago,

April 1, 1943

The Lovell Chronicle

Dr. W. W. Horsley is in receipt of a request from Robert Pyle, rose enthusiast, for a picture of the municipal rose garden in Lovell, the only one in Wyoming. This week the garden received a gift of 40 rose bushes from the Jackson & Perkins company of Newark, N. Y. The plants are new patented varieties that they want to experiment with and include the Joyous, Rochester, Rose Bampton, Pan American, Spun Gold, A. Grille, Miss America and Riveria.

50 Years Ago,

March 28, 1968

The Lovell Chronicle

GWS gets recognition for 50 years of weather data. In March 1918, the Great Western Sugar Company’s Lovell plant assumed the responsibility of taking daily climatological readings for the Lovell area.

Pic: The top spellers from each grade in the Lovell school contest were from left Mark Ihde, 8th grade; Larry Hill, 5th grade; Cheri Cox, 7th grade; Lori Negro, 4th grade; and Cecelia Ontiveroz, 6th grade. Mark Ihde was also the school champion.

25 Years Ago, April 1, 1993

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: Lovell Elementary teachers got into the spirit of Young Authors Week during “Dress up as your favorite character in a book” on Monday. Dressed up displaying their books left to right are Jeanette Cole (Ohman), Judy Ferren, Joni Geiser and Pat Crumrine.