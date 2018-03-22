Nov. 20, 1940 – March 6, 2018

Lloyd Arden Durfee, known to most as “Durf,” died March 6, 2018, at his home in Berthoud, Colo., from complications with multiple myeloma. He was born on Nov. 20, 1940, in Lovell to Arden and Myra (Hatch) Durfee.

Durf grew up in Lovell and later in Littleton, Colo. He worked many jobs, the most significant being at Allied Chemical and then as an officer with the Boulder Police Department, where he retired after serving for 21 years. Durf loved being a policeman and built lifelong friendships with his fellow officers, in the community and occasionally even with those he arrested. He never forgot a face and was rarely forgotten.

Having spent his youth on a working farm and ranch, he maintained his love for horses and the outdoors throughout his life. Every fall, Durf could be found in the mountains outside of Steamboat Springs with a gathering of good friends hunting elk, enjoying fellowship and appreciating the outdoors on horseback. He raised horses his entire life and never, ever, went anywhere without his cowboy hat.

Durf also had a passion for motorsports. He raced cars, snowmobiled, Jeeped and became an avid truck puller with his newly purchased 1973 Ford that would eventually become the Care Bear, a truck widely recognized and fiercely competitive.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Lynn, their son Jeff and his wife Laura Jane, granddaughter Stella, sister Patty, sister-in-law Colleen (Charlie), daughter Lorri, as well as his daughter-in-law Sondra (John) and granddaughters Brittany and Meagan. Furthermore, he is survived by the many people he loved and considered family, and those who considered him a part of their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jeff and Charlie, son John and daughter Diana.

A public viewing was held Thursday, March 15, at Howe Mortuary in Longmont, Colo. A memorial service was held at Howe Mortuary on Friday, March 16, at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud. A reception followed at the Hansen family home in Berthoud.

