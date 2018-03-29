Local churches to hold special services for Easter

Christians in North Big Horn County will celebrate the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ this week with a variety of Holy Week services, culminating with Easter on Sunday, April 1.

At St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rev. Chris Brandt will lead a Maundy Thursday communion service tonight (March 29) at 7:30 p.m. and a Good Friday Tenebrae service at noon on March 30.

Easter Sunday at St. John’s will feature a sunrise service with communion at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast at 7:45 and the main Easter communion service at 10:30 a.m.

United Methodist Church Pastor Melinda Penry will lead a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. tonight in Lovell, preceded by a light soup supper at 6 p.m. Members of the Powell UMC are invited to Lovell for the service.

The Lovell church will host an Easter breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday, followed by the Easter communion service at 11 a.m.

The Deaver United Methodist Church will hold an Easter sunrise service Sunday at 6:45 a.m. at the Deaver Cemetery followed by a breakfast at the church and the Easter Sunday service at 9 a.m. with communion led by Pastor Mary Barbee of Cody.

Father Louis Shea will lead a variety of special services

at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

in Lovell for Holy Week. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday: Holy Thursday Mass, 6 p.m., with Adoration until 10 p.m.; Friday: Stations of the Cross, 5:30 p.m., Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, 6 p.m.; Saturday: Vigil Mass, 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday: Rosary, 10:30 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass, 11 a.m.

Pastor Kurt McNabb of the Lovell Bible Church will lead an Easter service at 9 a.m. Sunday featuring special music celebrating the events surrounding the resurrection of Christ. There will be no Sunday school or evening service on Sunday.

Pastor Johannes Slabbert of Cowley’s Water of Life Church will hold an Easter Sunday sunrise service at 7 a.m. just off the road in the Sand Hills between Cowley and Byron. There will be singing, a short message and refreshments. All are welcome.

Pastor Slabbert will then lead a regular Easter service at 5:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Elementary School.

Pastor Dan Jarvis of the Lovell Assembly of God Church will

lead an Easter Sunday service at 10:50 a.m. this Sunday.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will gather at the Lovell Stake Center and the Byron and Cowley chapels for the church’s annual General Conference this weekend. Members may also watch the conference at home. The Lovell Stake Conference is April 7-8.

