Oct. 10, 1947 – Feb. 15, 2018

Rex Hall Nebel was reunited with the love of his life at the age of 70 on Feb. 15, 2018, surrounded by family and friends.

Rex was born on Oct. 10, 1947, in Lovell, to Harvey and Dot Nebel and was raised in Kane.

He met Cheryl Rae Metzger in Minot, N.D., while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They were married in 1969 and had three wonderful boys.

Rex had multiple interests throughout his life including archery, hunting, stock car racing, motorcycles, fireworks, firearms and anything else that went fast and made a lot of noise. He lived his life to the fullest and always pushed the limits. He had a huge heart and always tried to help out people in need.

His sister Cameron, his three boys, Joshua, Jared and Jedediah, and granddaughter Taelor, survive him in death.

A small graveside service was held on Feb. 21.

