May 17, 1932 – March 15, 2018

Rosanna Sharp died peacefully at her home in Roseburg, Ore., on March 15, 2018.

Rosanna was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, on May 17, 1932, to Cassie and Harry Lee, one of 10 children.

Later, she moved to Kalispell and then to Missoula, where she lived and worked for many years. When she retired, she moved first to Lovell and finally to Roseburg.

Rosanna married her husband Del Sharp in 1995, and they enjoyed 23 wonderful years together.

Rosanna had many interests. She loved the outdoors, music, reading and dancing. Her greatest passion was a love of friends and family. Everyone who knew her was treated to her shining smile. She cherished her friendships and leaves behind many valued friends.

Rosanna was a loved and loving mother to her two sons, Steve and Thom.

She is survived by her husband, Del; two sons and their spouses, Steve and Jan Tillotson of Missoula and Thom Wright and James Bronoske of Seattle; grandchildren Nathan and Shannon Tillotson of Missoula; a sister and a brother, Betty Stiner and Terry Lee of Couer d’ Alene, Idaho; and step-children Vern Sharp, Julie and Jon Valle and their children of Ogden, Utah.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Linus Oaks in Roseburg on April 14.

