Shirley Eloise (Adams) Powless

July 3, 1943 – March 15, 2018

Shirley Eloise Adams was born July 3, 1943, to Perry Leroy Adams and Aldean Rone. She moved to Lovell as a small child.

She met and married a local native, Gary “Red” Harris. From this union three children were born. She is survived by her sons Jay (Becky) Harris and Ron (Tina) Harris and daughter Linda (Joe) Gallagher, grandson Jason (Rose), granddaughter Michelle and great-grandson Jett Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She especially enjoyed the time she was able to spend with great-grandson Jett. She was a huge supporter of veterans of all wars, especially the Vietnam veterans. She was proud to ride her own trike at their motorcycling events.

Shirley left this world to be with her mom and dad on March 15, 2018. She was loved very much by her family. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.

