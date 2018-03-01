Jan. 12, 1947 – Feb. 24, 2018

Shirley Jean Emmett of Powell died Feb. 24, 2018, at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody. She was 71.

Shirley was born Jan. 12, 1947, in Lovell to Rebecca Winterholler and Richard Snuffer. She was a graduate of Lovell High School and attended Billings Business College. She lived in Lovell, Belle Fourche, S. D., and Powell. She was a member of the Lutheran church. She married Wally Emmett in 1993.

Shirley worked at True Value in Powell and as a bank teller at Big Horn Federal in Lovell. She enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers, crafts, reading and spending time with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Wally.

Shirley is survived by her son Bill Baxendale and his wife Jodie Baxendale of Belle Fourche, S.D.; daughter Cindy (Baxendale) Dusenberry of Powell; sisters Melody (Basnett) and Keith Myhre, Sylvia Basnett and Linda Ostermiller, all of Billings; four grandchildren: Jacob (Kirsten) Baxendale, Demi Dusenberry, John Baxendale and Jacie Baxendale; and one great-grandchild, Jack Baxendale.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lovell, with burial in the Lovell Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Matt Melvin, Bill Baxendale, Jacob Baxendale, John Baxendale, Keith Myhre and Alex Gairrett. Honorary pallbearers are Ralph Fink, Richard Fink and Scott Bunton.

Thompson Funeral Home is assisting the family, and condolences may be sent to them at www.thompsonfuneral.net or P. O. Box 807, Powell, WY 82435.

