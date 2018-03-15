Trainor completes successful sophomore year as state champion

After placing second last year at 195 pounds, Lovell High School sophomore wrestler Coy Trainor broke through this year and won the state title in the 220-pound division at the 2A State Wrestling Tournament Feb. 23-24 in Casper.

Trainor had a successful season by going 45-8 this year after going 25-13 as a freshman a year ago.

“It was a great experience for me to be back in the finals this year,” Trainor said about the successful season he had this year. “It was fun to get it this year after placing second last year.”

So far, Trainor has a record of 70-21 following his two years at Lovell and earned all-state honors this year and last.

His coach, Nick DeWitt, knew Trainor had the potential to be successful in wrestling when he first coached him at Lovell Middle School.

“My first time coaching him was his eighth-grade year,” DeWitt said. “I took him to middle school state. I coached him against a kid that had beaten him throughout his middle school career. During the whole match, I could see the potential of an outstanding wrestler who just hadn’t received the instruction and technique.”

DeWitt said that Trainor is always focused in when it comes his time to wrestle.

“He’s a light switch,” DeWitt said. “He’s a goofball and fun to be around, but when it’s getting close to his time to wrestle, he’s able to clear his mind and set his focus and determination.”

“I kind of go off and game plan,” Trainor said. “I like to figure out what I’m going to do. I get into my own mental state to focus.”

DeWitt was very happy for him when he won the championship match at State this year by pinning Luke Sullivan of Sundance in 3:51. Trainor pinned his way to the title, sticking Jessy Valentine of Lingle-Ft. Laramie in the first round in 1:02, Peyton Morris of Moorcroft in the quarterfinals in 1:22 and Steven Monson of Wright in the semifinals in 1:23.

“I was very proud of him,” DeWitt said. “I understand the emotions and the feelings he has to be going through. After that big of a win, for him to keep his composure and win with humility and respect showed a very mature young man.

“One thing I always teach my guys is to act like you’ve been in that position before. Wrestling is the most competitive sport out there. It’s a one-on-one battle. It comes down to your preparation and your intensity during the competition. Once you step on the mat, there’s no one to rely on but yourself.”

Trainor said he plans to stay at 220 next year and wants to continue with the sport in the future.

“I’m trying to put myself out there,” Trainor said. “Whoever offers, I’ll go there.”

Trainor had a few words of advice for young wrestlers who are pursuing the sport.

“You have to put in the time and dedicate yourself to the sport,” he said.

