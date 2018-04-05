Comedian with local family roots highlights Evening With Friends

A comedian with family ties to Lovell will highlight a night of good food, good fellowship and good fun when the North Big Horn Hospital Foundation hosts its annual “An Evening With Friends” fundraiser at the Lovell Community Center on Saturday, April 21.

Brad Bonar, who entertains with magic and comedy, will be the featured entertainment at the fundraiser, which begins at 5:30 p.m. April 21 with appetizers, a cash bar and a silent auction, with music provided by Ron McClure and Route 66.

Auction items include original artwork, photographs, pottery, gift baskets, mosaic items, jewelry and other items, including a Cuisinart 5½-quart stand mixer, perfect for Mother’s Day, according to Foundation Director Janet Koritnik.

Dinner, featuring prime rib and chicken Marsala with complimentary wine, will begin at 7 p.m., catered by Chartwells of Northwest College.

All proceeds from this year’s event will go to enhance the new infusion services at North Big Horn Hospital, which have proven to be a valuable addition to the hospital’s ability to serve the community, Koritnik said.

“Our Infusions Services have been helping local patients for several months now,” Koritnik said. “We opened the Infusion Center last June and were approved to provide chemotherapy in December. In addition to chemotherapy, we also provide biotherapy, many IV medications including antibiotics, IV hydration and blood transfusions.

“These services have been very well received by the community and benefit many local residents, who are grateful for not having to travel for their treatments.”

The entertainers

According to his website, Brad Bonar is “a double threat.”

“One of the most talented magicians in the country, he is also a very gifted and funny stand-up comedian,” the biography states. “His wealth of material springs from his observation of family life (Brad has four children). Brad’s comedy is universal in its appeal, and along with the magic displayed in his show, he has become a favorite at every event he goes go. His magic shows the devious side of a magician’s life, messing with everyday people as they go about their business and giving them stories to tell for the rest of their lives.”

Bonar also owns and operates Bonar Entertainment Group, a production company, in Northern California. He is a motivational speaker, as well.

Route 66 is a jazz duo from Lovell with Ron McClure on vocals and guitar and Emelyn Pimentel on guitar and upright bass. The duo performs primarily swing music out of the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s in the style of artists like Nat King Cole and Gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt. Both Ron and Emelyn gig throughout the Big Horn Basin.

They play every Saturday night at the Speakeasy Restaurant in the Historic Hotel Greybull, where they have been the house band for the past five years. Their latest CD is titled “String Stuff.”

Raffle tickets for a chance to win a one-night stay and dinner for two at Bear Lodge or the Elk View Inn at Burgess Junction are also being sold as part of the foundation fundraiser.

Event tickets or raffle tickets may be purchased from Foundation Director Koritnik (548-5240), CEO Rick Schroeder or any foundation board member: Jeff Pearson, David Peck, Chad Petrich, Barbara Shumway, Vicky Asay, Craig Sorenson or Michael Asay, PA-C.

The foundation asks that tickets be purchased by Monday, April 16.

By David Peck