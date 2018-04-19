Death Notice

Kyle Burton service Monday

A memorial service for Kyle Ryan Burton is scheduled for Monday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at the Lovell Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Burton, a 2017 graduate of Lovell High School, was reported missing on Nov. 29, 2017, after failing to return to his grandmother’s home in River Heights, Utah, in the Logan area. Burton was an avid hiker, so hundreds of volunteer searchers scoured the foothills, canyons and trails in the Logan area for weeks after his disappearance, even after a heavy snowstorm blanketed the area in early December.

According to the Associated Press, a hiker discovered a body near Providence Canyon in Logan on Sunday, and the Facebook page Kyle Burton Search Party stated Tuesday that DNA tests have confirmed that the body that was found is that of Kyle Burton.

“We deeply appreciate your kind thoughts, time and effort put forth over the past months and during this time,” copy on the page stated.

A Memorial Fund has been set up under:

“For the Benefit of Kyle Burton”, Bank of Bridger, Lovell Branch, 101 South Main Bridger, Mt 59014, 406-662-3388.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 5, in Afton, Wyo., at the cemetery on 900 Madison Street, with the time to be announced.

