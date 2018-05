Jay Porter May

Jay Porter May, 86, of Lovell, died Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the New Horizons Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Lovell LDS Stake Center. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Stake Center. Burial will be in the Lovell Cemetery.

Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell is in charge of arrangements.

