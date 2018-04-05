From our files | Support for Cowley Theatre expressed in 1928

90 Years Ago, April 7, 1928

The Cowley Progress

Word came to The Progress this week that unless better patronage is accorded to the movie show that the Cowley Theatre will be closed indefinitely. It is now running at a loss to the owner. As the only place of amusement in Cowley it would be a real calamity to be deprived of this enjoyment. Manager Bischoff has been giving us the best and latest in films and service. Let’s go.

75 Years Ago, April 8, 1943

The Lovell Chronicle

Nolan Grant, commanding the Lovell Troop of the state guard unit stationed here, gave out five promotions last night at the regular drill of the group at the armory. Robert Benson received a promotion from sergeant to 2nd lieutenant, Emil Schmidt and Brownie Brown were promoted to sergeants from corporals and Emil Doerr and Wm. Korrell received promotions to corporals.

50 Years Ago, April 4, 1968

The Lovell Chronicle

Vinegar and kerosene aren’t sold from a keg anymore. The coyote hides, saddles and bridles are gone, but there’s still a demand for bib overalls and kerosene lamps at the Cowley Equitable. Typical of the old general store of pioneer days, the Equitable is probably one of northern Wyoming’s first “department stores” and probably one of few that has been run by the same family since 1907.

25 Years Ago, April 8, 1993

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: The Powell American Legion Auxiliary has selected three delegates and two alternates from north Big

Horn County schools to attend Girls State this summer and the Frannie-Deaver auxiliary has chosen one delegate. Those juniors selected from Lovell High School are Mary Harrison, Mandy Tew and alternate Shannon Fowler. Delegates from Rocky Mountain High School include Karen Jensen, Desiree Bond and alternate Tamara Peterson.

Two Rocky Mountain High School Future Business Leaders of America students are on their way to the national convention after placing high enough in the state competition recently to qualify them. Jeanna Bair qualified for nationals in accounting and business law by placing second in both events. David Barrett placed second in business calculations to qualify him for nationals. Linda Malliott received a second in computer application but only the top place getter in that event qualifies for nationals.