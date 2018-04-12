Hannah F. Fink

Dec. 7, 1924 – April 6, 2018

Funeral services for Hannah Fink, a 93-year-old Buffalo, Wyo., and former Lovell resident, who died on Friday at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, will be held Friday, April 13, at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lovell. Rev. Christopher Brandt is officiating.

A visitation will be held at St. John’s on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Lovell Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral.

Donations in Mrs. Fink’s memory may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

Hannah Florence Fink was born on Dec. 7, 1924, in Keota, Colo., to Fred and Karoline Reichel. Her life was given to her Lord through the rite of Holy Baptism on March 9, 1925. She was confirmed in the Christian faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lovell on June 17, 1942.

She started school in Colorado and moved when she was in elementary school to the Powell area, where she attended high school. She was married on Sept. 3, 1941, in Billings to Albert S. Fink, and they made their home on the Fink family farm east of Lovell. In 1968 they sold the farm and moved into Lovell.

Albert died in March of 2010, and Hannah continued living in Lovell until 2012, when she moved to Buffalo to be near her son and his family. She resided at Agape Manor and later moved to the Amy Holt Care Center.

Her Christian faith has always been important to Hannah, and she was active in St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, finding joy in working to help others and encouraging their faith. After leaving the farm Hannah worked for many years at the Red Apple Supermarket in Lovell.

She became an avid fisherman and delighted in fishing many streams and ponds in the Lovell area and in taking her grandchildren and other young people fishing. Hannah also enjoyed her flower gardens around the house in Lovell and helped Albert present a well-groomed yard every summer.

Hannah is survived by one son, Gerald (Penny) Fink of Buffalo; one daughter, Joyce (Bob) Van Syoc of Belle Fourche, S.D.; five grandchildren, Debbie (Todd) Millhouse of Buffalo, Lynne (Chris) Knudson of Buffalo, Dr. Gerry (Chris) Fink of Billings, Amy Alexander of Rapid City and Scott (Tammi) Williams of Seminole, Fla.; a stepsister, Lillian Benningfield, of Yakima, Wash.; a step-brother, Ron Knopp, of Cody; grandson-in-law Mike Rodriguez; seven great-grandsons, five great-granddaughters and two great-great-granddaughters.

Her parents, husband, two sisters, two brothers, one great-grandson and two stepbrothers preceded her in death.

