Sept. 4, 1927 – April 18, 2018

Ida Mae Smith, 90, of Grand Island, Neb. died peacefully on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, of natural causes.

Ida Mae was born on Sept. 4, 1927, in Shell, the daughter of Silas Thales and Elvena Sessions Smith. The youngest of six children, Ida Mae grew up on the family farm near Shell and then moved to Greybull

during high school to participate in cheerleading and social activities. At a dance, Ida Mae met Grant Thomas Smith. They married on July 17, 1946. The couple made their home in Laramie, Cowley and Manderson, where Ida Mae devoted her efforts to raising their first six children.

In 1959, she and Grant moved to the Denver area where their last two children were born, and where they lived until Grant’s death in 2010. Ida Mae then moved to Grand Island, Neb., where she was lovingly cared for by her daughter Cyndi Pyper.

A talented musician, Ida Mae taught all eight of her children to sing harmony, play piano and perform as a family. Despite the deaths of three children and suffering several strokes in her later years, Ida Mae retained a sense of humor and appreciation for life. She welcomed family and friends alike with hugs, songs, laughter, tolerance and love. She will be missed.

Ida Mae is survived by her children, Ronn (Linda) Smith of Powell, Gaye Patrick of Topeka, Kan., Nick (Lynne) Smith of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Cyndi (Bart) Pyper of Grand Island, Neb., and Tami (Bill) Meise of Arvada, Colo.; grandchildren Erika Smith, Adam Smith, Jason Smith, Roslyn DeMaere, Colleen Tucker, Hannah Bohart, Jaime Eschliman, Duane Pyper, Grant Pyper, Brooke Odle, Brandon Smith, Brian Smith and Ben Meise; and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Grant, children Lani, Jared and Evan and her five siblings.

Ida Mae’s memorial service will be held Sunday, June 10, 2018, at 3 p.m. at the Greybull Community Hall in Greybull. Online condolences may be left for Ida Mae’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101