June 20, 1931 – April 2, 2018

Funeral services for Ivan Carl Asay of Buffalo, Wyo. will be held Friday, April 6, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buffalo. Ivan, 86, died April 2 at the Sheridan VA Center.

Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at Willow Grove Cemetery with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post #13.

Ivan was born on June 20, 1931, in Bonneville, Wyo., to Clifford Dutton and Nellie (Farmer) Asay. Following his graduation from Cody High School in 1950, he served his country in the Army National Guard from 1950 until 1988. He married Joyce Huber on March 10, 1952, in Billings, Mont. To this union three sons were born: Mitchell, Steven and Jeffrey. The family moved from Basin to Buffalo in July of 1976.

Ivan volunteered in the Boy Scouts of America, being a Scoutmaster for over 10 years in Troop #47 in Basin. He loved spending time in the mountains, fishing, having barbecues and get-togethers with friends and family. He would plan for months for his annual Halloween party. He also loved to build birdhouses to give to others. His favorite hobby was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always up for some kind of prank and had just a few costumes that he and Joyce would don when they were “out and about.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce, brothers Kenneth and Billie, and sisters Vernice Keys and Elva Seaman.

Survivors include his sons Mitch of Buffalo, Steven of Sheridan and Jeff of Buffalo; grandchildren Jason, Terry, Michael, Brad, Amanda and Kayla; six great-grandchildren; brother Ralph of Park Hill, Okla.; and sisters Phyllis Dodge of Grand Junction, Colo., and Marie McDonald of Glenrock, Wyo.

Memorial donations may be made to the Buffalo Senior Center, P.O. Box 941, Buffalo, WY 82434. Online condolences may be made to bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.

