May 11, 1946 – March 29, 2018

Jesse Dean Workman was born May 11, 1946, to Mary Lindsay Workman and Raymond Workman and died March 29, 2018.

Jess was welcomed by his older sister Sharon. His parents were later divorced. Through a series of marriages Jess gained two brothers, Alan and Jack, and three sisters, LeeAnn, Julie and Clarlyn.

He grew up in Thermopolis, Lovell, Livingston, Mont., and Bozeman, Mont.

In 1969 Jess married Cheryl Marion. With this marriage he gained two daughters, Babette and Terry. He and Cheryl had two sons, Raymond and Warren. Cheryl and Jess later divorced.

He shared the last 17 years of his life with Diane Yourick, whom he loved very much. They enjoyed many common interests including the love of their four-legged furry kids.

Jess worked at many different jobs including bricklayer, cement finisher, carpenter and farmhand. His real passion was building and flying remote controlled planes. He spent many hours perfecting this passion. Jess could fill a room with his laughter, jokes and sense of humor. He also had a soft side that you might miss if you didn’t spend time with him.

Jess was preceded in death by his parents and older sisters, Sharon and LeeAnn, and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by Diane of Byron; children Raymond (Lorrie), Warren, and Babette Britton, all of Boise, Idaho, and Terry Madina of Lubbock, Texas; brothers Jack Sanders (Mary) of Belgrade, Mont., and Alan Thompson (Pat) of Hamilton, Mont.; sisters Julie Jolley (Gary) of Lovell and Clarlyn Snyder (Mike) of Worland; aunts Phyllis Denton of Sandy, Utah, Elanore Wagner of Powell and Barbara Workman of Lovell; uncle Loren Workman (Donna) of Casper; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a memorial service for Jess April 14, 2018, at 4 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home, 605 E. Main, in Lovell.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101