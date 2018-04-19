Jewell breaks school record to lead Grizz at home meet

Rocky Mountain coach Tobee Christiansen and his corps of volunteers picked a fine Saturday to hold a track meet in Cowley as the Grizz hosted the Rocky Mountain Invitational at the high school/middle school in Cowley on a mild day after bad weather cancelled meets in the area the week before.

Highlighting the meet for the Rocky boys was the performance of senior Tristan Jewell, who prequalified in three events Saturday and broke his own school record in the 110-meter high hurdles.

Jewell tied with Liam Greenelsh of Big Horn in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.4 seconds, which breaks his school mark of 15.72 set at Regionals a year ago. He prequalified by more than a second and also prequalified by a full second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, winning the race in a time of 41.84.

The senior set a personal record and prequalified for State in the long jump, placing fourth with a leap of 20-6½.

Asked what sets Jewell apart, Coach Christiansen quickly answered, “Work ethic. He has the best work ethic of anybody on the team, and I’d put his work ethic up there with anybody I’ve ever coached. He doesn’t take a day off, either, and he’s coachable. He listens, and he genuinely wants your input.”

Freshman Zach Simmons improved his time in the 1,600 meters by 26 seconds from the Greybull meet to place seventh with a time of 5:12.92.

“Zach PR’d in the mile by quite a bit,” Christiansen said. “He loves cross country the most, but he puts in the work, also. He trains hard and pushes himself.”

Simmons also placed fourth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:13.52, just 10 seconds off the prequalification time, and Damon Watts was sixth at 11:22.22, a personal record.

Senior Jonathan Allred won the high jump at 6-2, then moved the bar to 6-6 in an attempt to break the school record of 6-5½ that he shares with Lathan May. He nearly made it on his third attempt, having easily cleared the bar at 5-10, 6-0 and 6-2.

“He had a great attempt at 6-6,” Christiansen said. “He wants to be the solo on the board out there (in the hallway at RMHS). I think you’ll see him get it at some point (this season).”

Allred also placed seventh in the long jump at 18-11, and freshman Jayden Hocker tied for fourth in the high jump with a personal record jump of 5-10.

Junior Skyler Drewes ran well in the 800 meters, placing third with a time of 2:10.32

Freshman Zane Horrocks had a strong day in the hurdles races, placing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.34 and seventh in the 110 hurdles at 19.77.

Another freshman, Cason James, placed in both throwing events, heaving the discus a personal record 116-1 to place fifth and throwing the shot 37-9¾ to place eighth. Senior Austin Grohman set a PR in the shot put with a throw of 39-5½, good for sixth place.

In relays, the 1,600 medley relay team placed third with a time of 4:12.84, and the 1,600-meter relay squad placed eighth at 4:01.59.

“Our relays were such a hodgepodge,” Christiansen said. “We had so many kids out for ACT testing that morning. We were missing a few kids early.

“We were kind of thinking the kids would get back in time, but things ran so smoothly that the meet progressed faster than we thought. I appreciated the help at the meet.”

The Rocky Mountain boys placed fourth out of nine teams Saturday with 78.5 team points.

Other boys results Saturday were:

100m dash – Isaac Baird 15th, 12.34 (PR); 200m dash – Trevor Jewell 15th, 26.24, Jude Lewis 18th, 26.74 (PR); 400m dash – Taylor Winland 10th, 1:00.37; 1,600 meters – Mattis Landefeld 13th, 5:30.40; long jump – Trevor Jewell 14th, 18-½ (PR), Winland 17th, 17-8, Spencer Hedges 27th, 16-4; Landefeld 34th, 13-11, Talon Grant 35th, 13-10, Baird 37th, 13-8½; triple jump ? T. Jewell 12th, 37-2¾ (PR), Jayden Hocker 14th, 37-1 (PR); pole vault – Wyatt Horrocks 7th, 9-7, Zane Horrocks 10th, 8-7; shot put – W. Horrocks 24th, 30-5½, Will Kost 25th, 30-½; discus ? Alexc Christensen 21st, 95-9, Will Kost 32nd, 74-9 (PR), Wyatt Horrocks 36th, 71-6 (PR).

Girls results

For the Lady Grizz, senior Angelina Helms won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.55 and tied for fourth in the 200-meter dash, running the half lap in 28.65.

“She’s got a pretty impressive start; she gets out of the blocks,” Christiansen said, noting that Helms will run even faster as the season goes on.

Freshman Taylin Boettcher placed third in the high jump, clearing 4-6 and topping her personal record by four inches.

“She has some good pop to her. She’s pretty explosive for being a tiny little thing.”

Junior Jacque Leonhardt set a personal record in the 400-meter dash, placing fifth at 1:09.36, and the Rocky Mountain 1,600-meter relay team placed third with a time of 4:33.65. The 1,600 medley relay team placed fifth at 5:12.21.

Boettcher, Alexis Minemyer and Bailee Loftus were three of the four competitors who tied for sixth in the pole vault, each clearing 6-10.

Other girls results Saturday were:

100m dash – Reagan Davila 16th, 14.68 (PR), Alexis Minemyer 20th, 15.52, Katelyn Wood 21st, 15.55 (PR); 200m dash – Jacque Leonhardt 12th, 30.14, Wood T-18th, 33.59 (PR); 800 meters – Dakota Watts 11th, 3:14.50; high jump – Jade Minchow T-8th, 4-4, Minemyer T-11th, 4-2; pole vault – Abigail Arnold 10th, 6-4; shot put – Taylor Despain 13th, 27-4½, Minchow 27th, 23-2; discus – Despain 14th, 75-2 (PR), Minchow 27th, 64-11 (PR).

The Grizzlies will make the short trip to Lovell this weekend for the Lovell Invitational. Field events and the 3,200-meter relay begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by more running events at 10:45 a.m.

By David Peck