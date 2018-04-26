Dec. 16, 1998

Kyle Ryan Burton was born on Dec. 16, 1998, in Laramie. Kyle joined two sisters, Journee and Jada, as the third child and the first son to Gerry and Ashlee Burton.

Kyle’s family moved to Lovell days after his birth so his father could finish his student teaching. The family then moved to Garden City, Kan., in the summer of 1999, where his mother provided daycare and his father taught music. While in Garden City, his sister Karlee was born. In 2001, after living in Garden City for two years, his family moved to the Basin, Wyo., area. Another sister, Allie, joined the family.

After two years in Basin his family moved back to Laramie so his father could start post graduate school in counselor education. He attended kindergarten and first grade in Laramie at the Indian Paintbrush Elementary School. During this time, yet another sister, Azurdey, joined the family.

Kyle’s family moved to Lovell in the summer of 2006. In 2007, another sibling joined the family. To say Kyle was excited was an understatement. He gave his grandmother a bit of his scare when he temporarily went missing because he had snuck into the back of his dad’s car when he was heading to the hospital in Powell. Kyle decided he just couldn’t wait to meet his new baby brother Talon.

Kyle attended Lovell Elementary School for second through fifth grade. He loved learning and he loved his teachers. Kyle was involved in Cub Scouts and other recreational sports. He then attended Lovell Middle School where he enjoyed sports and played trumpet in the band. He finished his school career at Lovell High School, graduating in the spring of 2017. He enjoyed playing in band and jazz band and performing in the swing choir. He received multiple awards at music festivals. He ran cross-country and threw shot put and discus in track and even wrestled for a year. He was on the 2017 boys track and field state championship team, where he placed fifth at State in the shot put.

Kyle loved spending time outdoors, going on hiking adventures, snowboarding, swimming and camping with the Boy Scouts and his family. He also enjoyed gaming with friends, Airsoft, drawing, cooking (especially if he could put his own touch into a recipe) and setting up movie and game nights with a close group of friends. He loved spending time with family and cherished the time he got to spend with aunts, uncles and cousins. He enjoyed serving others who needed his help. He made several great relationships with those he served.

Kyle was called to serve in the Cape Verde Pria Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the summer of 2017. Serving a mission was very important to Kyle. He loved serving the Lord in all he did.

In October of 2017, Kyle went to the River Heights area of Logan, Utah, to stay with his grandmother and step-grandfather to secure work and planned to attend school. He loved running and hiking the foothills east of Providence, where he spent much of his time.

All those that truly knew Kyle knew what a loving, funny, kindhearted, genuine spirit that he was. His amazing smile lit up a room and brightened the lives of those around him. He will be sorely missed.

Kyle went missing in the Logan, Utah, area on Nov. 29, 2017, and was found April 15, 2018, in the foothills of Providence, Utah.

His funeral was held on Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Lovell. His burial will take place at the Afton Cemetery in Afton on May 5, 2018, at 11 a.m. He will be placed next to his sister Jada and grandfather VerNon Burton.

Preceding Kyle in death were his sister Jada and grandfather VerNon Burton. He is survived by his parents, Ashlee and Gerry Burton; sisters Journee (Colton) Angell, Karlee, Allie and Azurdey and brother Talon; niece and nephew Brooklynn and Bentley Angell; grandparents John and Carola Hyde and Warren and Vicky Kennedy; great-grandmother Charleen Putnam and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

