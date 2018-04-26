July 29, 1967 – April 18, 2018

Mike Layne, 50, of Lovell (formerly of Cody) died April 18, 2018, at his home in Lovell after a short, hard fight with cancer.

Mike was born July 29, 1967, in Powell. He attended school in Powell and Lovell. He graduated from Lovell High School in 1985.

In 1989, Mike married Becky Aholt of Lovell. To this union were born two daughters, Ashley and Emily. Mike and Becky were later divorced.

Mike attended cosmetology school in Billings. He later transferred to Universal College of Cosmetology in Powell. After graduating Mike opened a hair salon in Cody. He later went on to be an instructor at UCC. He finished up his career by working for State Beauty Supply.

Mike began working at Webster (Denny Menholt) Chevrolet in January 2007. He continued to work there until January of 2018, when he had to leave due to his illness. Mike loved his job selling cars and thought of his coworkers as family. He always had a smile for everyone.

Mike is survived by his mother, Cathy Ladd (Bob) Smith of Kalispell, Mont.; daughters Ashley (Jared) Radosevich of Casper and Emily of Bozeman, Mont.; brother Shawn Layne of Kalispell; sisters Krystal (Bill) Pulver of Lovell and Lisa Bauer of Kalispell; grandpa Jim Ladd of Billings, who Mike always said was his role model; nieces and nephews Madison, Chloe and Kinsey of Kalispell, Brittney of California, Jordan of Lovell and Isaac of Lovell, who stole Mike’s heart from day one. He is also survived by John and Carolyn Layne of Lovell, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by several sets of grandparents.

Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held this summer at the Bible Church in Lovell. A date will be announced later.

Mike was a wonderful, caring son, father, brother and uncle. He loved fishing every chance he got.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society, Box 1446, Casper, WY 82602 in memory of Mike Layne.

