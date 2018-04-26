Rael rises to Game and Fish veep position

The newly elected vice president of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission was praised this week for his work on the commission since being appointed by Gov. Matt Mead a little more than three years ago.

David Rael of Cowley was voted by his fellow commission members as the new vice president of the

commission at the March 14 Game and Fish Commission meeting in Cody. He recently completed his third year on the commission, having been appointed on March 1, 2015. His six-year appointment runs through March 1, 2021.

“David is an avid outdoorsman. You can talk about mountain sheep, elk, pheasants or fish and he’s taken his family outdoors to experience those things. He’s a very hard worker and has a tremendous amount of energy,” said commission president Mark Anselmi of Rock Springs. “You can see his energy and drive in his involvement with the issues that come before the commission.

“He recently started a tradition that, at all of our meetings, we have a meet and greet and find donors to give away lifetime youth licenses. This was his idea, and at our meeting in Lovell he had 40 odd donors. He’s very interested in getting our youth involved in hunting and fishing. He’s a top hand.”

Rael spoke about his passion for hunting and fishing after his appointment three years ago, telling a Chronicle reporter at the time, “We moved (from California) to a place where we have the freedom and right to roam free and do what we want to do…Hunting is such a vital part of our pioneer heritage. When the pioneers moved here they lived on wild game, before the Game and Fish came into play.”

By David Peck