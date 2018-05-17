Bulldog golfers Cowboy Conference champs, second overall

The Lovell Bulldogs golf squad concluded the spring golf season over the weekend by placing second overall at the Class 2A Spring Championships in Wright and winning the Cowboy Conference team title.

The Bulldogs finished the meet with a two-day team total of 751, 15 strokes behind Powder River Conference member Moorcroft and 38 strokes ahead of Kemmerer in the 10-team field.

“The team played absolutely phenomenal this weekend at the conference golf tournament,” coach Craig Lundberg said. “We improved as a team by 54 strokes. This really blew me away. Overall in the spring we placed second out of all the teams. However, we were conference champions and out distanced Kemmerer by 38 strokes, who was second behind us.”

Sophomore Brenen Hinckley tied with his teammate Kyle Wolvington for second at the tournament by shooting an 89 the first day and an 83 the second for a two-day total of 172. Hinckley earned all-conference honors.

“If you look at our state scores in the fall vs. our spring scores there is really no comparison,” Lundberg said. “Brenen went 85, 96 at State for a two-day total of 181. Contrast that to the Spring Championships where he shot a 172. That is a nine-stroke difference. He shot under 90 both days in weather that was not conducive to good golf. Brenen played solid all year and with his love of the game I know he will play a ton over the summer. His goal is to shoot in the 70s and I know he will be able to do it.”

Wolvington shot a 92 the first day and an 80 the second to also finish with a two-day total of 172. Wolvington earned all-conference honors.

“At State, he shot an 87, 95 for a 182 and in the spring shot a 172, which is a 10-stroke difference,” Lundberg said. “He played extremely well the second day and just barely missed a putt on the last hole to shoot a 79. He really ended his senior year with a great round of golf. Kyle had a fantastic demeanor all year long and just did not get rattled. He loved to compete and had fun doing it.”

Trey Dickerson placed fifth in the conference meet by shooting a 95 the first day and an 87 the second for a two-day total of 182. Dickerson earned all-conference honors, a well.

“Trey posted scores of 105, 106, for a 211 (at State) and in the spring he posted scores of 95, 87 for a 182, which is a 29-stroke difference,” Lundberg said. “He played with great confidence and had his short game working well for him. Trey was another competitor that wanted to end his senior year on a high note. It was fun to see the team excited for each other and how well everyone was playing.”

Sophomore Kirk Thomas placed 10th at conference by shooting a 112 the first day and a 113 the second for a 225.

“Kirk also made huge improvements,” Lundberg said. “At State he shot scores of 126, 129 for a 255 and at the Spring Championships he went 112, 113 for a 225, which is a 30-stroke difference. That is amazing. During the Wright Tournament he posted a front nine score of 48, which is something that he can now build upon. He should have the confidence to shoot under 100 for next fall. Kirk was playing very well at the end of the season, and if he continues to work over the summer I believe he will be a pleasant surprise once fall golf starts.”

The Spring Championships were the last contest for seniors Wolvington and Dickerson.

“The seniors will for sure be missed as we move forward,” the coach said. “They just brought a great chemistry to all of the team. I can’t say enough about how much I enjoyed this group. Trey and Kyle will be missed. They started playing extremely well toward the end of the year. It was a tournament where you almost don’t wish the season was over because of the improvement that we were seeing.

“Golf is just like any other sport. If you really want be good at it, you have to work at it. For me, playing golf isn’t work. It is a great way to socialize with friends and learn a game that you can play forever. If you want to play golf, get a group of friends together and hit the links. Playing with your peers is a great way to learn the game and have some fun.”

By Sam Smith