April 16, 2018

Charlene Kay McCrady, 71, died on April 16, 2018.

After traveling around the United States as a Navy wife, she resettled in Lovell. Charlene worked as a nursing assistant in Powell and Lovell. She retired to life with her beloved pets.

Charlene had a passion for arts and crafts. She had a talent for painting and working with charcoals. She also loved to crochet, making beautiful gifts for family and friends.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Marsell and Charlotte Wambeke of Deaver. She is survived by her sister Lonni Wambeke of Lubbock, Texas, as well as her children, Robert (Shellee) Stevens of Suffolk, Va. and daughter Brenda (Steve) Steinmets of Byron.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A private family burial will be held in late June at the Deaver Cemetery.

