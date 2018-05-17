Christopher Henry Doerr

Dec. 22, 1967 – May 11, 2018

Chris Doerr died May 11, 2018, in Billings of natural causes. Chris was surrounded by his family, during his sickness and death.

Chris was born Dec. 22, 1967, to Ted and Roslynd Doerr. He was the youngest of six children. He attended Lovell High School. Chris loved the outdoors, spending time with his family, hiking and camping and exploring nature.

Chris had the biggest heart. He would do anything for everyone and expected nothing in return. Chris was a jokester, which always put a smile on your face. On Nov. 16, 2009, Chris married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Leah Hannah-Doerr.

Chris is survived by his wife, Leah, of Billings, father Ted Doerr of Lovell, mother Rosalynd Doerr of Cody, brother Dale (Teresa) Doerr of Frannie, sisters Terre Johnsey of Cody, Heidi Schmidt of Cody and Bonnie Asay of Billings and his brother and best friend Wyatt (Amy) Doerr of Worland.

No services are planned at Chris’ wish.

