Commencement ceremonies next Monday, Tuesday

Lovell and Rocky Mountain high schools will celebrate back-to-back graduation ceremonies next Monday and Tuesday evenings.

Lovell will hold commencement exercises Monday and Rocky Mountain Tuesday, with both ceremonies scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Lovell High School will honor a graduating class of 52 when the school holds it 99th annual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2018 Monday at the LHS Johnny Winterholler Gymnasium Monday.

The program will begin with the traditional processional “Pomp and Circumstance” performed by the Lovell combined high school and middle school bands under the direction of Jessica Schreiner. The Lovell Swing Choir will sing the National Anthem, directed by Rachel Schoessler.

LHS Principal Scott O’Tremba will welcome the seniors and their family members, followed by an honor student address by Mandy Jo Baxendale and the salutatory and valedictory addresses by salutatorian Anthony Ballard and valedictorian Ben Cornia.

A senior class video created by Madison Bryson will follow the addresses, and the swing choir will perform “Hallelujah.”

School board member Stacy Bair will give retirement presentations, Supt. Rick Woodford will present the senior class and board members will present diplomas to the graduating seniors.

The band will play “Mission Impossible” as the recessional.

Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain High School will graduate 30 seniors at commencement ceremonies next Tuesday, May 22, at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

Head football coach Richard Despain will be this year’s commencement speaker, and valedictorians Alecx Christensen, Cassidy Crosby and Wyatt Horrocks, as well as salutatorian Abby Arnold, will deliver addresses.

After a prelude by Lorrie Brost, the RMHS Band under the direction of Cara Sommers will perform the processional – “Pomp and Circumstance.” Senior Class President Mariah Mader will deliver welcoming remarks.

Principal Tim Winland will present the male and female scholar athletes and the salutatory and valedictory awards. Senior Class Vice President Cassidy Crosby will introduce Despain as the speaker.

Guidance counselor Tim Jones will announce scholarship awards, followed by a song by the senior class.

The audience will enjoy a PowerPoint presentation developed by teacher Skye Mader and daughter Mariah.

Principal Winland will present the graduates, and diplomas will be presented by Supt. Shon Hocker and school board members Koleen Sponsel, Paul Rasmussen, Ed Riding, Tricia Aagard, Joan Zier, Brett Crosby and David Banks.

Senior Class Secretary Abby Arnold will lead the transfer of the tassel, after which the band will perform the recessional – the Rocky Mountain High School song.

Grad Night Out

Seniors are invited to the annual Grad Night Out party at the Lovell Fire Hall following the commencement ceremonies.

Organizer Renae Miller said the party this year has a Super Heroes theme.

Doors will open at the fire hall at 8:45 p.m. and be locked at 10 p.m. As in the past, each senior will be allowed to bring one guest, and the night begins with a dance from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Bowling will be held at Rose City Lanes across the street from 12:30 to 2 a.m., followed by games that lead to the top winners.

Miller said the games will run from 2 to 4 a.m. to determine a top winner of the Grad Night Out event.

“We are trying a new game this year, horse racing with an inflatable horse,” Miller said. “You roll the dice to see how far the horse moves and which horse moves.

“We also have the usual relay race games. I think they’ll be fun.”

Top prizes this year include inflatable kayaks, big TVs, futon chair and various electronics, she said.

Breakfast will be served around 4 a.m., followed by the announcement of the major prizes around 4:30. Grad Night Out should conclude by 5 or 5:30 a.m., Miller said.

The Grad Night Out Committee includes Miller, Kirsten Bryson, Stephanie Brimhall, Jaime Luna, Kaycie Tippetts, JLee Steed, Suzette Jewell and Meredith Despain.

