Darrell R. Asay

August 17, 1931 – May 3, 2018

Darrell Ray Asay, 86, of Billings, died May 3, 2018, at Aspen Meadows Nursing Home in Billings.

Darrell and twin sister Donna were born to Carl and Anna Fries in Deaver on Aug. 17, 1931. Their mother died 11 hours after giving birth, leaving behind the twins, eight siblings and their father Carl. Their father was unable to care for the newborns, so he asked James and Sarah Anne Asay to love and care for them.

Jim and Annie made the decision to bring the twins into their home, adopt and raise them in Lovell. Darrell and Donna were the only children Jim and Annie had, and were their world. They gave them all the love and attention Carl wanted for them.

Darrell and Donna graduated from Lovell High School in 1951. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served as part of the flight crew on several carriers during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955. He returned to Lovell and found his future bride, Charla Walker. They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 4, 1956. They were each other’s support for 62 years.

Darrell and Char had 5 children, Duane, Sherry, Tammy, Lisa and Cyndi.

Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Billings so Darrell could attend Billings Business College. After graduation, he went to work for Dick Popelka Trucking and remained working as an accountant/comptroller for various trucking firms for the remainder of his career, retiring from Beall Trailers in 1994.

Darrell was active in the LDS Church and served in various positions in his home wards and the Billings Stake.

In 1993 after both his parents had died, Darrell pursued finding his biological siblings (Mildred, Ervin, Melvin, Clyde, Esther, Ruby, Harold and Nelson). His newly found family reunited in a three-day reunion in Billings, which brought together more than 150 family members. He enjoyed getting to know them throughout the years.

Darrell’s many joys in life included camping, hunting, target shooting, reading, his beloved black labs, Jackson and Pepper, and sweets of any and all kinds, but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. He was well known for his quick wit.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Char; his children Sherry (Bill) Flanick of Logan, Utah, Duane (Judy) Asay, son-in-law Paul Stiles, Lisa (Bob) Hendershot and Cyndi Asay, all of Billings; his grandchildren Mike (Hillary) Flanick of Salt Lake City, Chris (Jamie) Flanick, Scott Flanick, Matt Holom, Cody (Katie) Holom, Errick Asay and David (Tara) Ballew of Billings, Lynndee (James) Madison of Laurel, Alan (Julie) Ballew of Missoula, Daniel Asay of Orlando, Fla.; and nine great-grandchildren.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Donna, Mildred, Esther and Ruby; brothers Ervin, Melvin, Clyde, Harold and Nelson and daughter Tammy.

A celebration of his life was held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Billings. Interment followed at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Condolences can be sent in care of www. Micheletti-Sawyers.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org) or the American Diabetes Association in Darrell’s name.

