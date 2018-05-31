Death Notice

Thora A. ‘Teddy’ Hansen

Thora A. “Teddy” Hansen, 82, died May 23, 2018, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 1, 2018, at 2 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ave E. building in Powell. Viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Lovell Cemetery south of Lovell.

The family has requested that condolences be sent to them online at www.thompsonfuneral.net or to P.O. Box 807, Powell WY 82435

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101