Sept. 18, 1975 – May 10, 2018

Joshua Lee Collins, age 42, was born Sept. 18, 1975, in Powell. He died on May 10, 2018, at his home in Cowley. He was the son of Curtis LeRoy Collins and Ellianor Gail Anderson Collins.

Josh grew up in Lovell. He wrestled and played football. He graduated from Lovell High School in 1994. Josh served a Spanish-speaking mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Jersey.

He was married to the love of his life, Sarah Bea Davidson, of Burlington, for nearly 19 years. They married in the Jordan River temple in South Jordan, Utah.

Joshua and his family moved to Cowley 15 years ago. He taught social studies and coached football and wrestling at Rocky Mountain High School. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2002 with his bachelor’s degree in secondary education. Josh later obtained a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University in 2009. Josh also served in the National Guard for eight years.

Josh loved the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting pheasants, four-wheeling with his dad and brothers and riding horses with his family. He was an avid reader of science fiction. His favorite snack was nachos, and he was the family’s mashed potatoes and gravy chef. Josh enjoyed playing games, and he was the expert on the card game “Hearts.”

Josh had a big heart and was known for his kindness and care for others. He was always willing to lend a hand. He had a great sense of humor and could make anyone crack a smile with his jokes. Josh loved teaching and interacting with his students. He would jump in on lively debate during family political discussions. He especially liked field trips to Washington, D.C., with his students. Wrestling was his passion and coaching the team was another one of his favorite pastimes.

Josh served wherever he was needed as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Josh would tell his three daughters bedtime stories he made up and loved spending time with them. He played games, picked apples, four-wheeled and just liked doing with his daughters whatever they were doing.

Josh fought a 10-year battle with brain cancer.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Bea Davidson Collins and his children, Kalley Mae Collins, Maddie Jean Collins and Emma Bea Collins. He is also survived by his parents LeRoy and Gail Collins; his siblings Nathan (Karman) Collins, Dax (Angie) Collins, Kieley (Natalie) Collins, Keela (Landon) Walters and Levi (Savannah) Collins; and his nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at the Lovell LDS Church at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Funeral services will also be held at the Lovell LDS Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Following the service, Josh will be buried at the Lovell Cemetery.

