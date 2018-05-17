Oct. 10, 1947 – May 10, 2018

Nonie J. Williams, 70, of Burlington, died Thursday, May 10, 2018, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Nonie was born Oct. 10, 2987, in Long Beach, Calif., to Roger and Thelma Winford. She spent much of her childhood and young adult years in California.

In the early 1970s, Nonie and her six children found themselves in the great state of Wyoming and never looked back. The family eventually settled in Burlington, where she resided for more than 40 years.

Nonie was primarily a single parent who raised her children with love, laughter, hard work and sacrifice. Her children were the most important part of her life. She worked various jobs throughout her life, but spent most of her career as a certified nursing assistant. Her dedication to caring for the elderly was a gift to many people.

Nonie was a terrific cook, gardener, musician and a very funny lady. She used her skills to bless the lives of others in love and service.

She is survived by her six children, Joe (Cozy) Harrison of Greybull, Christy (Mahonri) Williams of Glenrock, Randy (Patty) Miller of Basin, Dan (Kathy) Miller of Blackhawk, S.D., Jenn (Loren Emmett) Clouse of Greybull and Rob Miller of United Arab Emirates; sister Carla Hammons of Sebastian, Fla.; 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Burlington LDS Church. Arrangements are under the care of Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.haskellfuneralhome.com.

