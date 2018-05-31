Variety of keys to success helped Lovell repeat as track champs

Depth, talent, hard work and overcoming adversity. All of these factors played a big role in helping the

Lovell Bulldog boys track and field team capture their second straight team title at the Class 2A State

Track and Field Meet May 17-19 in Casper.

The Bulldogs won the team title with 134.33 points, 51.33 points ahead of Big Horn with 83. Pine Bluffs was a close third with 82 points.

A strong senior group of seven combined for 90.33 points in a variety of events for the Bulldogs. Help from younger athletes placing high in their events also

added to the team total and most importantly to the state title.

“We overcame a lot of adversity and had a lot of jumpers, sprinters, throwers and long distance runners,” Nixon said.

Nixon placed seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.81, sixth in the 800-meter run, coming in

at 2:00.75, and was a member of the winning 1,600 meter and 1,600 sprint-medley relay teams.

“It’s pretty important because we were seniors,” Nixon said. “It was cool to finish on a high note.”

Logan Hitz placed eighth in the high jump, clearing 5-8, fourth in the long jump by jumping 20-9½ and

seventh in the triple jump by jumping 40-9.

“I think our coaching staff was one of the keys,” Hitz said. “They worked a lot with us this year and made sure we had the technique and were not going into a meet blind.

“I think as a senior it’s pretty cool, because not very many people can say they’ve won a state

championship their senior year.”

Dylan Hereth took sixth in the shot put with a throw of 44-8, and fourth in the

discus with a throw of 136-10.

“I think everyone coming together and doing their best regardless of the conditions,” Hereth stated as a key component of the Lovell championship.

Hereth has signed with the Rocky Mountain College track and field team to throw the hammer and the shot.

“This title means that, no matter what kind of athlete you are, with hard work

and determination you can become a state champion or team champion,” Hereth said.

Ben Cornia placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, coming in at 40.95 seconds, and fifth in the high jump, clearing 6-0. He was a member of the winning 1,600-meter relay team and the third-place 3,200-meter relay team.

“I think just having a lot of depth in a lot of events,” Cornia said of the key to the title. “We had a lot of kids that were good in their events.

“It’s really cool to be able to repeat as state champs. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since middle school. We got our first title my junior year and to be able to repeat was an amazing experience.”

Brent Snyder won the pole vault, clearing 13-0, and placed fourth in the triple

jump by jumping 41-7.

Asked the key to success, Snyder replied, “I think everyone who participated in their events whether they scored points or prevented others from scoring points helped us win State. I’m glad to end on a bang and on a good note.”

Will Lillard won the 100-meter dash, zipping the straightway in 11.67 seconds, and he placed third in the 200-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 23.58 seconds. He was also a member of the 1,600 medley relay team.

“I think the key to our success was showing up to practice, working hard and learning to improve in our

events,” Lillard said. “Since we won last year, it was just another thing we wanted to win this year and we

finally got it.”

Porter Nichols placed third in the 400-meter dash, finishing the lap in 50.89 seconds, and second in the 800-meter run, finishing the two-lap race in 1:58.34. Nichols was also a member of the winning 1,600-meter and the 1,600 medley relay teams.

Nichols said hard work was the key to the team’s success this year.

“It’s like a dream that became a reality because to do it once is luck but to do it twice it takes talent, hard work and skill,” Nichols said.

By Sam Smith