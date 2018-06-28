Charles Wagner

August 11, 1992 – June 18, 2018

Charles (Eugene) Wagner was the first of two sons born to John and Josephine (Ahlbrandt) Wagner on August 11, 1922, in Boulder, Colo. His younger brother, Lee John, followed two years later.

The family moved to Wellington, Colo., when Charles was 5 years old. The German-Russian family lived and labored on their farm, learning about hard work, perseverance and compassion. Charles discovered at an early age to care for people and animals, and was a lifelong learner—always reading and looking for ways to find out more about the world he lived in.

He joined the United States Army Air Corps in the summer of 1940 and was assigned to the Intelligence and Reconnaissance Division. He served until the end of the war in 1945, whereupon he was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency, but he declined, his gentle soul having seen enough of the darker side of humanity.

After his return to civilian life, he pursued a career with the General Adjustment Bureau, where he worked as an insurance adjustor, including settling claims for the severe Hurricane Audrey along the Louisiana coast in 1957.

Charles married Lanore (Jeane) Shannon June 7, 1947. They began their married life in Denver, then moved to Sheridan, where they were blessed with the birth of two children: Steven Lowry and Charla Jeane. The family moved to Lovell, where they lived for many years, followed by a move to Cheyenne in 1976, where they remained.

Charles lived a long and wonderful life, and died on June 18, 2018, at the age of 95. His parents preceded him in death: John Wagner in 1964 and Josephine in 1955; his brother Lee in 1994; his wife Jeane in 2013, and his niece, Marie Ruth Wagner Baldwin in 2015. He is survived by his son, Steve Wagner; his daughter, Charla (Bob) Nelson; a grandson, Aaron (Lori) Wagner and two great granddaughters, Andra Nichele and Allie Marie Wagner, all of Cheyenne.

Charles’ memorial service was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Cheyenne.

The service was immediately followed by a military honors ceremony outside the church, then a luncheon, and later by a graveside service at Beth El Cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made to Quilts of Valor in care of Lois Miller, 307-630-8774 or Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, 2015 South Greeley Highway, Cheyenne, WY 82007 (http://www.mealsonwheelsofcheyenne.com/donations/).

