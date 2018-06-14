Aug. 26, 1935 – June 10, 2018

James Lee Crawford passed away peacefully, at home, on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at the age of 82.

Jim was born in Douglas, Wyo., on Aug. 26, 1935, to Margaret (Miller) and Merlin Crawford. He moved to

Greybull, Wyo., when he was in eighth grade.

He graduated from Greybull and went on to the University of Wyoming where he was a standout football player. He is in the Wyoming Hall of Fame twice: Once as an individual and once with the undefeated 1956 team.

He was an All-American in 1957 and was honored as the Outstanding Player for the Sun Bowl in 1956. He was first in the nation in rushing with 1,104 yards.

Jim was drafted into the army where he played on the Fort Carson football team, after teaching a year in Lovell, Wyo.

He was a running back on the original AFL Boston Patriots team from 1960-64. He married the love of his life, Mary Mohr, in 1963.

After retiring from football they began a family in Greybull with the birth of their first daughter, Jodie, in 1964. Their son, Lee, was born in 1965 and another daughter, Jamie, was born in 1970.

Jim retired as an engineer from the Burlington Northern Railroad after 30 years. He also loved to ranch, rodeo, and hunt. He spent many years as a hunting guide in the Thoroughfare and the mountains near Dubois.

In 2008, Jim and Mary moved to Lusk, Wyo., to

be closer to their granddaughter, Fallon. They moved again in 2015 to Coleman, Okla.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Merlin Crawford, Margaret Wilson, and step-father Harold Wilson; son Lee; brother Jerry Crawford, and half-brother Keith Crawford.

His surviving family members are his wife, Mary (Coleman, Okla.); daughters Jodie Crawford (Worland, Wyo.), Jamie Marak and spouse Pete Marak (Coleman, Okla.); granddaughters Tia Mishoe and spouse Chris Mishoe (Lake City, S.C.) and Fallon Marak (Coleman, Okla.); sister Marilyn Patterson; half-brothers Randy and Tim Crawford, as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

With respect to Jim’s wishes no service will be held. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Lusk Senior Center, PO Box 928, Lusk, WY 82225, as this was one of Jim’s favorite places to spend his time.

(Paid obituary)

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101