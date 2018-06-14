July 16, 1995 – June 11, 2018

Kade Henry Englert was born in Powell to Tracey and Holly Englert on July 16, 1995.

Kade was the only boy in a family of four children. He was always an active kid, using his imagination to fight off evil and save the day. He loved skateboarding and track and excelled in both. He loved camping and looked forward to going to the mountains every summer.

After graduation, Kade left for Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. for basic training. His letters home said it was the best and hardest thing he had ever done up until that time. He joined the Military Police Corps in the army and was stationed in Fort Carson, Co. He received many honors in his time there, but he was medically discharged in 2017 and returned home to Lovell.

During his time in Fort Carson, Kade was blessed with a son. Hauk Englert was the light of Kade’s life. He loved “baby boy” with all his heart. They both loved spending time playing together and watching movies together. Hauk always said “Dad” with a smile when Kade came home from work.

Kade enjoyed his work at Big Horn Co-op. He loved his coworkers and customers there. He loved the hard work and the busy days and weeks.

Kade spent every day giving to others. He gave up his free time to help anyone who needed anything. Kade was always the guy to call for a helping hand and a listening ear. He never ever complained about giving service. Kade died Monday, June 11, in Powell.

We love Kade. We will miss Kade. He touched the lives of everyone

who knew him. His family looks forward to the day they will all be together again.

