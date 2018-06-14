May 16, 1980 – June 9, 2018?

Kristi Virginia Barbosa, 38, was born six weeks early on May 16, 1980, in Billings to Pablo Ramon Barbosa and Lola Jean (Hammond) Barbosa.

Kristi grew up in Lovell. She attended school in Lovell and Rocky Mountain in Byron where she enjoyed serving as a manager of the basketball team.

Kristi was a very outgoing, fun-loving spirit. She had a great sense of humor and accepted people for who they were.

Kristi died on June 9, 2018, in Billings of complications from congestive heart failure.

She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Charles Hammond. Kristi is survived by her mother, Lola, her children, Rylee Jean Barbosa of Lovell, and Kyle Tucker of Eatonville, Wash., her grandma, Wanda Hammond, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services were held Monday, June 11, with interment at the Lovell Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at the LDS Stake Center Saturday, June 16, at 10 a.m.

