March 5, 1920 – June 16, 2018

Laurine Marchant Frost, 98, of Cowley, died June 16, 2018 in the New Horizons Care Center. She was born to Charles Wright Marchant and Leone Lewis Marchant on March 5, 1920, the second child of nine.

She is survived by her elder sister, Roma Frost Walker of Ogden, Utah, her brothers Richard Marchant of Fruit Heights, Utah, David and Kenneth Marchant of Cowley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, grandson Chad Michael Frost, great grandson, Evan Frost, sisters, Eva Lou Willis and Mary Alice Dickson and brothers Charles Lewis Marchant and Ronald Lewis Marchant. Laurine was a loving and strict grandmother to 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was raised by loving parents in Cowley and graduated from the Cowley High School in 1938 as valedictorian. She was offered a scholarship to the University of Wyoming, but was unable to attend. In 1940 she married James Taggart Frost of Cowley. They raised four children, James Marchant of Lovell, David Michael (Julie) of Lovell, Shelley Marie Dodson of Cowley and Denver and Steven Anthony “Tony” (Lynette) of Cowley.

Laurine was a devoted wife and mother. She was an excellent homemaker with leanings toward perfection. She raised lovely flowers and enjoyed beautifying her pretty stone home, keeping immaculate care of it inside and out. She was an avid reader, a crossword puzzle wizard, and had a special love for high fashion and design and would often be found perusing haute couture magazines.

She was bursting with style and always took pride in being well coiffed and well-dressed.

Laurine was extremely intelligent, gifted with a quick wit, a vast vocabulary, a knack for conversation and a dry, wonderful sense of humor. Her unbridled outspokenness was always delivered with conviction and clarity, devoid of sugar coating and ambiguity. Her melodious and contagious laughter about life will be missed.

Laurine had a beautiful singing voice and was largely self-taught on the piano. She accompanied for the Primary and the Relief Society for many years. She also taught Primary, sang in the ward choir and stake choirs and programs and was part of the Singing Mothers, despite chronic health problems. She and Jim sang throughout their married life, either in groups or duets, for funerals, weddings, civic and church programs.

She lost her husband James T. in 2003 and has bravely carried on without him for the last 15 years.

Laurine endured trials and tribulation with repose and strength and rejoiced in the best of times.

Graveside services were held June 23 at the Cowley Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

