Robert A. Hart

April 10, 1938 – June 10, 2018

Robert A. “Bob” Hart, 80, died about June 10, 2018, of natural causes in his home in Lovell. His death was sudden and unexpected.

He was preceded in death by his mother Myrtle Nichol Hart Pollington, father Frank Hart, stepfather Maurice Pollington and brothers Barry and Boyd Pollington. He is survived by brothers Bill Hart and Bruce Pollington, many nieces, nephews and cousins and by friends and neighbors who loved and admired him.

Born April 10, 1938, Bob was raised on the family ranch on the Stillwater River near Absarokee. After graduating from Absarokee High School, Bob worked as a heavy equipment operator building logging roads and highways before joining the U.S. Army as a paratrooper.

Life on the ranch taught him the importance of caring for the land and for farm animals. But most of all, it provided the beginnings of his lifelong love of fishing, hunting and the outdoors. Following his military service, Bob established a professional guiding business taking hunters, fishermen and campers into the vast Rocky Mountain wilderness.

Bob was married briefly during his guiding years but remained single and independent for the rest of his life. He eventually returned to a career as a heavy equipment operator, a profession that would ultimately lead him to Alaska for the remainder of his working life.

At the end of his career, he searched the western states for the best place to retire. He ultimately settled in Lovell because it offered good hunting and fishing access, a quiet community and friendly people.

A gathering to share memories of Bob will be held at the family ranch: 188 Stillwater River Road, Absarokee, Mont., on July 21 beginning at 1 p.m. Light beverages and treats will be provided.

Memorials may be sent to North Big Horn Senior Citizens Center, Lovell, WY 82431 or to a charity of your choice. Please mail any inquiries or comments to Bob’s P.O. Box 254, Lovell, WY 82431. They will be forwarded.

