Oct. 1, 1939 – July 10, 2018

Ann Croft Doerr was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Lovell to Winfield Scott Croft and Beth Marchant Croft. She was the fourth child following Gloria (who was stillborn), Kathleen ‘Kay’ and Edward ‘Ed’, and then three years after Ann came twins Barbara and Beverly, Linda four years later, and eight years later half-brother Wynn was born.

Ann grew up in Lovell and went to elementary, junior high and high school in Lovell. She also went to high school in Cowley for a short time until she met a man with a yellow convertible, Thomas Emil Doerr. They were married shortly after in October of 1955.

They had three children, Denille Doerr of Billings, Mitchell Croft Doerr of Wasilla, Alaska, and Rochelle (Shelly) Tuggle of Billings. Mitch flew on four different planes to get here, and his mother waited for him to say goodbye and then died peacefully July 10, 2018.

Ann raised her children in Billings, where she had a great work history while raising her three children. She started her work in St. Vincent Healthcare as a CNA then worked at Sears in West Park Plaza as a designer for window treatments for 20 years. She left them to work for Pierce Flooring for 20 years. There are many windows in Billings still holding drapes she designed to this day. She worked for the Red Apple for a time when she came back to Lovell.

Ann and Tom divorced after the kids were raised. She continued working and during this time she started going with a childhood friend, David Paris, from Lovell. They spent the next 20 years traveling, hiking in the mountains and enjoying each other’s company.

Ann was greatly admired for her beauty, black hair and great smile, and she always smelled great thanks to Estee Lauder Youth Dew.

Ann moved back to Lovell in 2008 to be close to her best friend and sister, Barbara, and to share some time with Barbara, her brother Ed and his wife Louise, sister Kay and their families. As her health declined she moved into Rose City West and became more secluded and private but enjoyed her family and close friends and her privacy. Ann spoke often about her kids and loved them all.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a much loved grandson. She is survived by her sister Kay Stevens of Lovell, brother Edward M. Croft and sister Barbara C. Marchant of Cowley, sister Linda Wilson of Helena, Mont., and half-brother Wynn S. Croft of Billings, children Denille Doerr Baker, Shelly Tuggle of Billings and son Mitchell C. Doerr of Wasilla, Alaska, six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Life was not always easy for Ann but she met her challenges with grace and strength. She would want her children and grandchildren to know how much she loved all of them.

Special thanks to Stephanie Rodriguez, Cheryl Jasso and Ed and Sheraldean Jones. She appreciated you very much.

She will be missed by all her family and friends.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101